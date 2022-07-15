Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,748 in the last 365 days.

China Electric Truck Market 2022-27 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

China Electic Truck Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Electric Truck Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,”  the China electric truck market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 30.60% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An electric truck refers to a heavy-duty commercial vehicle with a power converter, energy storage system, propulsion motor, related controllers, etc., powered by rechargeable batteries. It comprises of city or municipal buses, ambulances, containers, local delivery vans, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), dump, fire, food, garbage, forklift, light-duty cargo, mail, mining, pickup, and tow trucks, etc. An electric truck does not emit greenhouse gases and pollute the environment with spilled fuel or toxic residues. In line with this, it incurs lower operating and maintenance costs as compared to internal combustion engines (ICEs).

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-electric-truck-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The development of sustainable transportation systems to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and improve air quality in cities is primarily driving the China electric truck market. Additionally, the widespread product adoption to transport cargo or passengers in highly congested areas, such as busy shipping ports, crowded tourist areas, transit centers, warehouses, hospitals, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, government bodies in this country are focusing on minimizing dependence on oil imports and giving tax exemptions on buying electric vehicles (EVs), which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing number of EV manufacturing companies is also propelling the demand for electric trucks. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities to introduce enhanced product variants that are cost-effective are anticipated to fuel the China electric truck market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3IJJNdd

The report has segmented the market on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion, range, application and region.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light-duty Truck
Medium-duty Truck
Heavy-duty Truck

Breakup by Propulsion:

Battery Electric Truck
Hybrid Electric Truck
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck
Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Breakup by Range:

0-150 Miles
151-300 Miles
Above 300 Miles

Breakup by Application:

Logistics
Municipal
Construction
Mining
Others

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong
Jiangsu
Shandong
Zhejiang
Henan
Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Releated Reports by IMARC Group:

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

Electric Kick Scooter Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568395011/electric-vehicle-battery-market-in-india-2021-26-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/554677871/china-electric-vehicle-battery-market-report-2021-size-share-analysis-growth-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568122678/united-states-tire-market-industry-share-size-analysis-demand-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568142753/india-two-wheeler-market-size-share-trends-industry-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/558267608/water-scooter-market-research-report-2021-share-size-trends-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/570020395/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-tpms-market-to-grow-at-9-77-during-2022-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550467640/automotive-wiring-harness-market-2021-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553726125/electric-two-wheeler-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-opportunity

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

China Electric Truck Market 2022-27 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.