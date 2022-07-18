Fame Tattoos Now Offering Tooth Gems at in Miami Tattoo Studio

One of the nation's finest tattoo shops has expanded its services.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering tooth gems at its Miami Tattoo Studio.

"Fame Tattoos uses a high-quality dental-grade oral bond to properly adhere the tooth gem to your tooth," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos.

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

Fame Tattoos decision to offer tooth gems could prove to have perfect timing. In the recently released Pinterest Predicts 2022 report, searches for "tooth gems" have increased 85 percent year over year, but the act of embellishing teeth is not a new phenomenon.

Popularized in the '90s, teeth were often decorated using rhinestones, crystals, and, in some cases, diamonds. Now, the trend is making a comeback as Gen-Z puts their own spin on it.

In addition, views for the hashtag #toothgems currently stand at over 54.7 million and is rapidly rising.

“At Fame Tattoos, our teeth gems use no drills or shots so there's no pain,” Omar said. “Getting your tooth gem by an inexperienced artist can lead to tooth discoloring or decay. If you are looking for teeth gems near you, we got your back.”

As tooth gem professionals, Omar stressed that its goal is to make sure that the individual’s jewelry is applied correctly.

“Add some sparkle to your smile and join the trends,” Omar invited.

Tooth gems have been seen on celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Drake, Ariana Grande, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop

###

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States