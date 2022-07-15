Medical Imaging Informatics Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2030

medical imaging informatics market

Medical imaging informatics market is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical imaging informatics market forecast from 2020 to 2030. The major factors that boost the growth of the global medical imaging informatics industry include increase in number of diagnostic imaging procedures, high prevalence of chronic diseases, decline in cost of storage platforms, and improvements in healthcare ecosystem. In addition, the developing countries such as China and India are expected to provide huge growth opportunities for the medical imaging informatics market. However, lack of expertise to operate medical imaging informatics solutions and their high installation cost of hamper the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Agfa Gevaert N.V.

Medtronic, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

lexmark international, inc.

toshiba corporation

Esaote SpA

Dell Technologies Inc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the medical imaging informatics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global medical imaging informatics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Several manufacturers in the global medical imaging informatics market stopped their business activities in 2020 due to lockdowns implemented in developed and developing countries, owing to ban on industrial activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in production activities impacted the revenue of the medical imaging informatics manufacturing companies. For instance, net sales of Konica net sales dropped by 11.2% from April 2020 to March 2021. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global medical imaging informatics market. However, the market is projected to cover from the 1st quarter of 2023, due to reduced restrictions and reopening of the global medical imaging informatics industry. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the market re-opened at full pace with a start of 2022.

The global medical imaging informatics market size is segmented into component, application, deployment, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is fragmented into software, hardware and services. In 2020, the software segment accounted for the largest share of 61.3% of the overall medical imaging informatics market.

Depending on application, the medical imaging informatics market analysis is categorized into digital radiography, ultrasound, MRI, CT, nuclear imaging, combined modality, and mammography. The ultrasound segment held the largest medical imaging informatics market share of 31.0% of the medical imaging informatics market in 2020, owing to frequent use of ultrasound in healthcare facilities for medical imaging procedures.

By deployment mode, the medical imaging informatics market is bifurcated in standalone and integrated. The standalone segment garnered the largest market share of 63.0% in 2020.

As per end user, the market is differentiated into hospital, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America exhibited the highest growth in 2020, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditure in emerging markets (India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective devices in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

