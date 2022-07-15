Miami's Fame Tattoo Shares Customer Success Stories

One of the nation's finest tattoo shops continues to receive rave reviews from customers.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sign of a great business is one that is overflowing with positive reviews. One of those businesses is Miami-based Fame Tattoos.

"We love what we do, the passion, dedication, and commitment to our customers shows in the smile they have on their faces when they leave our shop," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos.

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

Fame Tattoos has customer success stories on YouTube for everyone to see. This customer success story features a colorful Alice in Wonderland tattoo. Because of her connection to the character Alice, from Alice in Wonderland, she consulted with Omar on an Alice in Wonderland-themed sleeve for her left arm.

In the video, after the client’s arm is prepped for the tattoo, Omar begins to work on the tattoo. After some time passes, the client asks him how it is going and he explains that while the detail is always challenging, it’s nothing he can’t handle.

At the end of day one, the client inspects the first part of the sleeve and is happy with the finished cat and caterpillar.

“He did an amazing job,” the client said. Next time she is at Fame Tattoos, she plans to get the Mad Hatter added to her sleeve.

In a second customer success video, the client wants a Greek mythology stencil on his arm.

“I'm excited to get this done,” the client said before adding, "I have been with him for about 15 years. He is a good friend. He started off at the beginning. This is his artwork."

A few hours of stenciling, modifying, and tattooing – the client has two arms completed by the best tattoo artist in Miami.

"Every time he does a new artwork on me it always seems to be the best one," the client said.

As for the shop itself, Fame Tattoos, according to Omar, is the best tattoo shop in Miami.

"We take Tattoo Art to a different level spiritually and mentally," Omar stressed. "We have a high level of continuous local clientele, athletes, and celebrities. We don't consider ourselves average tattoo artist. Our work is based on passion and vision, where we like to picture ourselves as if we're writing or drawing a story of our client's life, past, future, and artistic passion. We will help guide you with the best option and best look for your new work of art.

For more information, please visit https://www.fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop

###

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States