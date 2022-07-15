Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 / Retail Theft
CASE#: 22A3004027
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 0200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Billings Mobile, Waterbury VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI#2, Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Amanda Lilly
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to Billings Mobile in Waterbury for a report of a retail theft. When Troopers arrived, they met with Amanda Lilly. Troopers determined Lilly had stolen items from the store after driving there intoxicated. Lilly was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Montpelier PD for processing.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available