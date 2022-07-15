Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A3004027

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Billings Mobile, Waterbury VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI#2, Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Amanda Lilly

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to Billings Mobile in Waterbury for a report of a retail theft. When Troopers arrived, they met with Amanda Lilly. Troopers determined Lilly had stolen items from the store after driving there intoxicated. Lilly was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Montpelier PD for processing.

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2022 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

