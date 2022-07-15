Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004027

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                           

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Billings Mobile, Waterbury VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI#2, Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Lilly                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to Billings Mobile in Waterbury for a report of a retail theft.  When Troopers arrived, they met with Amanda Lilly.  Troopers determined Lilly had stolen items from the store after driving there intoxicated.  Lilly was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Montpelier PD for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2022 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

