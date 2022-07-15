Industrial Absorbents Market Size 2030 - Increasing Investments In Research And Development (R&D) Drives Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Increasing investments in Research and Development (R&D) to develop novel industrial absorbents is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Absorbents Market size is expected to reach USD 6,255.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Emergence of biodegradable industrial absorbents and increasing focus on environmental sustainability are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The market for industrial absorbents is being engulfed with ‘readily biodegradable' products. Companies across the world are stepping up their research efforts to develop ready-to-use biodegradable products made from naturally occurring ingredients. While majority of players are focused on developing new synthetic absorbents, others are aiming for a circular economy in order to gain consumer trust.

Growing environmental concern regarding oil and chemical spills in environment, an increase in frequency of oil and water spills in water and on land, and rapid industrialization are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Use of industrial absorbents helps to ensure compliance with various state and federal regulations, such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation.

The global Industrial Absorbents market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• HAZMAT segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. HAZMAT absorbent products are used to clean up spills containing acids, bases, and other hazardous or unknown liquids since these spills might harm environment and endanger living beings in vicinity. HAZMAT absorbent products are mostly composed of synthetic absorbents and are designed to absorb acidic or caustic fluids.

• Booms & socks segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global industrial absorbents market in 2021. Booms & socks are excellent industrial absorbents for spill control. Booms & socks are widely utilized in water environment to manage oil-based spills. Booms have exceptional water repellency and are ideally suited for water areas such as sea, lakes, and ponds. Socks are flexible tubes used to control and contain spills on land. They are ideal for swiftly absorbing oil- or water-based liquid spills.

• Chemical segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global industrial absorbents market over the forecast period. Chemicals are hazardous compounds, if discharged or spilled in environment, can cause serious harm to humans and environment. Chemical accidents generally occur when stored chemicals are transported. To reduce the impact of spills on environment, chemical manufacturers need to respond immediately to accidental spills that occur during manufacturing processes. Moreover, regions such as North America and Europe have strict chemical and spill response regulations. All of these factors have fueled growth of the industrial absorbents market in chemical industry.

• Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest revenue share in the global industrial absorbents market during the forecast period, due to growing awareness and pressure to impose strict environmental regulations for spill response and control, as well as pollution generated by end-use industries. Industrial absorbents market in Asia Pacific is being driven by demand from countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, due to increasing industrialization and rising incidences of small liquid spills across end-use industries.

Key Players:

Major companies in the market report include 3M Company, Decorus Europe Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Worldiwde Inc., Monarch Green, Inc., Johnson Matthey plc, Jaycot Industries, ASA Environmental Products, Inc., UES Promura, EP Minerals LLC, and Chemtex Speciality Limited

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Universal

• Oil-only

• HAZMAT

• Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Natural Organic

• Inorganic

• Synthetic

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Pads

• Rolls

• Pillows

• Granules

• Booms & Socks

• Sheets & Mats

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Chemical

• Oil & Gas

• Food Processing

• Healthcare

• Others

