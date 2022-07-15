Pediatric Ultrasound Market Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis till 2030

Pediatric Ultrasound

Pediatric ultrasound market is estimated to reach $564.90 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatric ultrasound market size was valued at $349.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $564.90 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Major drivers of the market include numerous technological advancements in ultrasound devices, increase in the prevalence & incidents rate of cardiac diseases, and upsurge in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics. Moreover, an ultrasound procedure is generally preferred for children, as there is no threat of exposure to ionizing radiation that may harm the tender body tissues (with repeated exposure) of infants. The use of ultrasound systems for cardiology has increased for adolescents, as they are more prone to heart diseases.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Advin Healthcare

Easote SpA

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric Company

Alpinion Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Sonoscape Medical Corp.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1713

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global pediatric ultrasound market trends and dynamics.

• By age group, the newborn segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In depth analysis of the global pediatric ultrasound market is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2030.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Several manufacturers in the global pediatric ultrasound industry stopped their business activities in 2020 due to lockdowns implemented in developed and developing countries owing to ban on industrial activities owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in production activities impacted the revenue of the Pediatric ultrasound market size. For instance, net sales of Konica dropped by 11.2% from April 2020 to March 2021. In addition, lack of man power and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global Pediatric ultrasound market. However, the market is projected to recover from the 1st quarter of 2023 due to reduced restrictions and reopening of the global Pediatric ultrasound industry. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the market re-opened at full pace with the start of 2022.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1713

The use of ultrasound systems for cardiology has increased for adolescents, as they are more prone to heart diseases. The cause of these diseases is a physically inactive life style, bad food habits, and smoking. However, dearth of skilled and experienced sonographers worldwide is a major factor that restrains the market pediatric ultrasound market growth.

The pediatric ultrasound market analysis is done on the basis of age group, and region. By age group, the market is divided into segments such as newborns (0–4 weeks), infants (4 weeks to 1 year), toddlers (1–3 years), preschoolers (4–6 years), school-aged children (6–13 years), and adolescents (13–19 years). In 2020, newborn segments generated highest revenue, together accounting for about 27.6% of the total market. The use of ultrasound devices for cardiology examinations is continuously increasing for adolescents, which makes it the highest pediatric ultrasound market share, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increase in the prevalence of high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity among adolescents, which ultimately leads to cardiac disorders.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020 owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in emerging markets (India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective devices in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth. The pediatric ultrasound market forecast from 2020 to 2030.

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-

North America Pediatric Ultrasound Market

Japan Pediatric Ultrasound Market

South Korea Pediatric Ultrasound Market

Singapore Pediatric Ultrasound Market

Australia Pediatric Ultrasound Market

Europe Pediatric Ultrasound Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Orthopedic Devices Market

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.