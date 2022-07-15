Việt Nam fosters defence cooperation with Egypt, Japan

VIETNAM, July 15 - Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến meets Egyptian Ambassador to Việt Nam Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi. — Photo qdnd.vn

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for newly-accredited Egyptian Ambassador to Việt Nam Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi.

Welcoming the diplomat, Chiến expressed hope that she will pay attention to and support the maintenance and development of defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Egypt, in the interest of each country, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the regions and the world.

Stressing that Egypt is one of Việt Nam’s active partners in Africa and bilateral defence cooperation still holds great potential for development, Chiến proposed both sides increase delegation exchanges, set up a mechanism to share information on the political security and socio-economic situation as well as UN peacekeeping missions in Africa, and discuss the possibility of collaboration in addressing post-war bomb and mine consequences.

Ambassador Amal Salama emphasised the importance of defence cooperation in the two countries’ relations, confirming that her country wants to boost collaboration with Việt Nam in this field.

She also suggested the two countries speed up the establishment of a joint committee on defence cooperation, share experience in cybersecurity and collaborate in the defence industry and training of Vietnamese and Arab languages for the two countries’ military officers.

On the same day, Sen. Lt. Gen. Chiến received Colonel Hara Takashi, Japanese Defence Attaché in Hà Nội for the 2019-2022 tenure, and his successor Colonel Ishihara Masanao.

On behalf of the Defence Ministry’s leaders, he extended his condolences to the Japanese people and the family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his death.

Chiến announced that, despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan has maintained growth and promoted its role as an important pillar in bilateral relations.

He appreciates Colonel Hara’s contributions to the bilateral ties during his tenure in Việt Nam, expressing his hope that Colonel Ishihara will help promote results achieved during the implementation of defence cooperation contents and have new initiatives to further boost the ties.

The Japanese officers expressed their hope that Việt Nam will organise several events that were delayed due to the pandemic, including the International Maritime Review and International Defence Expo.

Colonel Ishihara said he wishes to further bilateral defence ties with the Vietnamese Defence Ministry during his term in Việt Nam. — VNS