3D Printing in Healthcare Market Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 | Industry CAGR of 20.10%

3D Printing in Healthcare Market

3D printing in healthcare market is projected to reach $5,846.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Additive manufacturing, alternately known as 3D printing, refers to a layer-by-layer addition technique of producing a three-dimensional physical object process by using digital 3D design data through a computer aided design (CAD) package. The global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market has witnessed dynamic growth in the recent years, owing to rapid technological advancements, increase in investments in R&D activities, and rapid expansion of customer base. Furthermore, the customizations offered by this technology, increase in scope of biomedical applications, efficient material usage, and reduction in cost & time are the major factors supplementing the growth of the market. In addition, the utilization of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector is anticipated to facilitate effective pre-operative planning, better surgeon practice, enhanced patient outcomes, and suitable alternative to animal testing.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

3D Systems Corporation

Exone Company

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric,

Materialise NV

Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Proto Labs

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By component type, the system segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By technology, the droplet deposition segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By application, the external wearable devices segment held the largest 3D printing in healthcare market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By end user, the medical & surgical centers segment held the largest 3D printing in healthcare market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By region, North America is expected to experience 3D printing in healthcare market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 19.40% during the forecast period.

The 3D printing in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, end user, and region. By component, the market is categorized into systems, software, and services. By technology, it is segregated into droplet deposition, photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electronic beam melting, laminated object manufacturing, and others. The applications covered in the study include external wearable devices, implants, clinical study devices, and tissue engineering. The end users of the market comprise medical & surgical centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic institutions.

The system segment dominated the global 3D printing in healthcare market by garnering for more than 50% of share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to increase in adoption rate of 3D products, advancements in 3D technology, augmented investments in R&D activities for advancement in 3D printers, rapid expansion of the customer base, and increase in biomedical applications. However, the materials segment is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative segment, owing to increase in adoption of 3D systems and rise in utilization of 3D printing technology. The advent of portable and energy-efficient 3D printers are further expected to propel the 3D printing in healthcare market growth.

In 2020, the external wearable devices segment led the global market, owing to the presence of large patient pool, liberalization of regulations for 3D printers, increase in adoption of 3D printing technology in dental clinics & hospitals, and customizations.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2020 due to widespread adoption of 3D printing technology and numerous collaborations between academic and commercial organizations. Furthermore, the region is anticipated to continue to dominate the global 3D printing in healthcare market during the forecast period, owing to technological innovations pertaining to 3D printing, increase in funding for advancement in 3D printers for healthcare, and upsurge in patient pool. In addition, the increase in number of end users has fueled the adoption rate of this technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to funding received by various start-up companies to introduce advanced 3D printers, escalated demand for advanced medical facilities, and increased healthcare expenditure.

