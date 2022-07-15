Janet DeMaria of Skadoosie to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PLACEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter how many adorable outfits you buy your newborn the most essential part of their wardrobe is without a doubt the classic onesies. Ask any parent and they’ll tell you they can never have enough of them on hand. But now the ordinary onesies has gotten even better because you no longer have to struggle with snaps in the middle of the night when changing their diapers thanks to the invention of Skadoosies.

Janet DeMaria is an Entrepreneur, owner, Inventor, and founder of Skadoosie an online apparel for newborns.

“My bodysuits are are Patented, Trademarked and Made in the USA. They easily attach in the front with Velcro and are adjustable at the sides and back. My clients not only rave about the ease of Skadoosies they also love the ultra-soft high quality organic cotton material made without pesticides and they are assured their babies are starting off in life healthy and happy just by wearing the right wardrobe. Isn’t that what we all want for our babies?”

You can browse Janet’s collection of her cutest fashions from adorable animal prints, girly ruffles, and a range of lovely patterns, right on her website.

Skadoosie has won quite a few awards like The Parent’s Magazine Editors Pick for 2018, the Lifetime Award for National Parenting Seal of Approval and the Mom’s Choice Award Gold.

Also near and dear to Janet’s heart is building awareness for mesothelioma as well as educating mesothelioma patients in honor of her beloved husband who tragically passed away from asbestos cancer in 2008. In fact, every sale contributes to finding a cure and she passionately focuses her efforts to lessen our exposure to asbestos a known and recognized health hazard. Janet is making a positive difference by spreading the word about the impact of mesothelioma and she is determined to continue research until a cure is found for this devastating disease.

As she continues on her mission, she is hard at work making new styles and patterns which so many are eagerly anticipating.

Janet says she has found her life’s purpose.

“You will never achieve your life term goals by sitting around day dreaming about it. Never give up just because It seems difficult. Challenges are part of life and if you are determined to make your dreams come to fruition and you work hard it will happen.”

Close Uo Radio will feature Janet DeMaria in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday July 19th at 2 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

For more information, visit www.skadoosie.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno