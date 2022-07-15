Berlin Barracks -2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 / 2342 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 302, Orange Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Harland Manning

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a domestic altercation. When Troopers arrived, they met with Harland Manning and the victim. It was determined Harland had assaulted another member of the household and broke the household phone preventing access to emergency services. Harland was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks to be fingerprinted and photographed. He was then detoxed at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility and released on conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 / 1230

COURT: Orange

LODGED - NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648