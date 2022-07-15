Berlin Barracks -2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Harland Manning
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a domestic altercation. When Troopers arrived, they met with Harland Manning and the victim. It was determined Harland had assaulted another member of the household and broke the household phone preventing access to emergency services. Harland was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks to be fingerprinted and photographed. He was then detoxed at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility and released on conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 / 1230
COURT: Orange
LODGED - NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
