Electric Actuator Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth at a CAGR 6.6% from 2019 to 2026 | AMR

ASIA PACIFIC , July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric actuator market size was valued at $15.54 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $28.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. Electric actuator is a mechanical or electro-mechanical device, which is used to convert electricity into kinetic energy. Actuators are used in various industries for regulating and directing the flow of fluids during various processes.

According to Allied Market Research, The Electric Actuator Market report offers exhaustive and thorough insights into each of the prominent end user domains along with annual forecasts till the year 2030. In-depth study on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global Electric Actuator Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

At the same time, restraining factors that are expected to obstruct or hold the growth of the industry are also presented by our expert analysts in order to provide the key market players with a detailed scenario of the future threats in advance. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market, outlines the pain point analysis, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

The worldwide Electric Actuator marketplace record gives a complete observe of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

The Covid-19 outbreak has had a significant effect on the world. Some sectors thrived during the pandemic while some faced tremendous losses. As per the restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of the manufacturing and production facilities were closed or working at low potential. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown created challenges in the procurement of raw materials. These factors create a huge gap in supply and demand and disrupted the supply chain. However, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the Electric Actuator market is expected to get back on track.

The regions analyzed in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). This regional analysis aids to formulate business strategies that target specific regions to leverage lucrative opportunities.

Key Market Segments:

By Industry Vertical

-Oil & Gas

-Energy & Power

-Automotive

-Aerospace & Defense

-Water & Wastewater

-Others

The report includes a detailed segmentation of the Electric Actuator market along with a comprehensive study of each segment. Furthermore, the segmentation study includes an analysis of sales, growth rate, market shares, and revenue of each segment during the forecast period.

The major market players that are studied in the report are Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ABB, Rotork, General Electric, AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG, Moog Inc, Ewellix, and Actuonix Motion Devices

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

>This study includes the analytical depiction of the global electric actuator market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

>The overall electric actuator market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

>The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the electric actuator market.