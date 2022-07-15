A total of 6 tubes of mixed samples tested positive as of 08:00 in the 9th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 15 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 9th round of Citywide NAT Programme has been launched at 09:00 yesterday (14 July). As of 08:00 today (15 July), a total of 6 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 6 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Zheng Guanying Public School 14 July around 10:05 Macau University of Science and Technology Gymnasium 14 July around 13:57 Patane Activity Centre 14 July around 14:58 Escola dos Moradores de Macau (Caring Station) 14 July around 16:51 Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F 14 July around 17:24 Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 14 July around 18:33

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day (until 17 July), and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.