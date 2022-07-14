Public meeting July 28 on development new statewide electric vehicle infrastructure plan

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that it will host a virtual public meeting July 28 to provide information and get feedback on the development of the state's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan, the latest in Gov. JB Pritzker's efforts to have one million electric vehicles registered in Illinois by 2030.





"Illinois has emerged as a leader in embracing electric vehicles as a cornerstone for economic growth and carbon reduction in our state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Under Gov. Pritzker, a foundation has been laid to remake transportation as we know it here in Illinois. We are blazing a trail by creating infrastructure to support electric vehicles, connecting and uplifting communities along the way."









Comments received at the meeting will help guide IDOT in developing a statewide plan to create and support an interconnected network of charging stations along key travel corridors. The plan is required for Illinois to receive an anticipated $148 million to invest in EV infrastructure as part of the historic, bipartisan federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act passed last year.





Additional stakeholder engagement, including meetings and the opportunity to submit ideas for charging station locations, will be scheduled as the plan is implemented later this year.





Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Transportation is overseeing the development of a network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030, ensuring a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable charging experience for all users.





At the governor's direction, IDOT is working closely with other state agencies, including the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, to achieve these goals in Illinois and make the most of available state and federal funding.





Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Illinois. Emissions from cars and trucks, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons, are harmful to human health and the environment. Generating no tailpipe emissions, EVs are an important part of Gov. Pritzker's directive to reduce pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change.







