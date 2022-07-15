Dental Burs and Endodontic Market With Top Countries Data: Growth Opportunities, Leading Players and Forecast to 2028

Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endodontic is a branch of dentistry that treats the tissues around the tooth pulp and tooth roots. These include a variety of procedures such as root canal therapy or endodontic therapy, endodontic surgery, retreat, treatment of dental trauma and cracked teeth.

The report offers in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, market trends, and major market players which can help new market entrants develop lucrative strategies and make informed decisions. The report offers study of the major impacting factors and competitive intelligence based on top 10 investment pockets that influence the market growth.

According to the American College of Prosthodontics (ACP), in 2019, a total of 178 million Americans were reported to be missing at least one tooth. Additionally, according to the same study, in 2019, nearly 40 million Americans reported missing teeth. Furthermore, in February 2021, the National Oral Health Program Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the National Oral Health Policy on the MoHFW website for prevention of dental diseases and promotion of oral health in India.

The growth of the global dental burns and endodontic market is largely driven by the growth of the geriatric population; Increasing incidence of dental diseases such as gum disease, dental cracks, periodontal disease and dental cavities; Increased demand for root canal treatments; And increasing investment in R&D initiatives by various healthcare companies.

According to Allied Market Research report title, the Dental Burs and Endodontic Market was valued at $1,283.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,125.95 million by 2028. Dental burs are defined as major instruments used in modern dentistry for tooth restoration procedures and surgical care. They are widely available in various shapes and sizes, depending on the various dental procedures, functionality of the burs and clinical preferences.

Increased demand for root canal procedures, increased awareness of oral hygiene to prevent the risk of dental diseases, and initiatives taken by the government for the development and production of various dental instruments drive the growth of dental burns and endodontic market. However, side effects associated with dental burs and endodontic products such as mouth swelling and tooth brittleness are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

• Global Top Inc.

• Golden Star Medical Co Ltd

• Mani Inc.

• 3M

• Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd

• Shinwon Dental Co Ltd

• Shenzhen Feihuan Medical Instruments Co Ltd

• Shenzhen Rogin Medical Co. Ltd

• Spiral Tools Pvt. Ltd

• Tri Hawk, Inc.

Key Market Segments:

The dental burs and endodontic market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into diamond burs, carbide burs, endodontic stainless steel files and endodontic NITI alloy foils. The diamond burs segment is further classified into round shaped diamond burs, pear shaped diamond burs, cross cut tapered diamond burs and others diamond burs. On the basis of carbide burs, the market is bifurcated into round shaped carbide burs, pear shaped carbide burs, cross cut tapered carbide burs and others carbide burs. By distribution channel, the market is differentiated into E-commerce website and pharmacies.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the dental burs and endodontic market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

• It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2028 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry

• Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the dental burs and endodontic market

