Pavement improvement project resumes north of Meeteetse

Work resumed Monday on a $2.66 million pavement improvement project on WY120 north of Meeteetse.

The project begins at milepost 51.75 at the north town limits of Meeteetse and extends north 6.2 miles to milepost 57.93 at Lower Greybull River Road.

Project work consists of rotomilling 1 inch of asphalt pavement, paving an inch of asphalt pavement leveling and a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening and other items.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

"Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes with milling and paving, and paving is scheduled to begin next week," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Traffic will be controlled with a pilot vehicle during working hours."

All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31.

This project represents the final section of roadway improvements between Meeteetse and Cody. Rehabilitation of WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse started in 2018.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.