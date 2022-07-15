Fourier Intelligence Inks MoU with National Robotarium to Advance Rehabilitation Technology

MoU Signing between Fourier Intelligence and National Robotarium on 12 July 2022

The growth of global rehabilitation robotics sector takes a significant step with a new partnership between Fourier Intelligence and the National Robotarium.

We are committed to working with global partners to advance this (rehabilitation robotics) further still - through working together, we can deliver positive change” — Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Deputy Group CEO of Fourier Intelligence

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed which will promote knowledge sharing and joint work to create world-leading robotics to benefit the lives of people around the world.Fourier Intelligence is committed to building the sector and its potential through collaboration with experts around the world and is forming key partnerships with academic and clinical sites on a global scale from its bases in Singapore and Shanghai.Its MoU with the National Robotarium is the first partnership of its kind in the UK and is seen as having huge potential.The National Robotarium, in Edinburgh, Scotland, is known as a world-leading centre for the advancement of robotics and in creating innovative technology-led solutions to global challenges, taking research from the laboratory to market.The partnership between two globally significant names in rehab robotics is the latest step in helping to drive forward the fast-growing sector and to create new solutions in rehabilitation to benefit the lives of those who need them.“We believe collaboration lies at the heart of unlocking the full potential of this sector,” says Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Deputy Group CEO of Fourier Intelligence.“This partnership with the National Robotarium is another very significant step in achieving this on a global scale. With the expertise they have here, and their experience in bringing research to market, there is great potential in us working together to deliver the robotic solutions which will benefit patients around the world.”“The rehabilitation robotics sector is growing so quickly, and we are proud to be playing a leading role in that. We are committed to working with global partners to advance this further still - through working together, we can deliver positive change.”

Fourier Intelligence RehabHub™