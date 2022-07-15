Fleet Management Market: Strengthening Internal Security, Swift Urbanization Driving Market Demand
From 2022 to 2032, the fleet management market is forecast to flourish at a 17.4% CAGR.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet Management Market Analysis by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), by Type (Vehicle Management, Driver Management, Operations Management), by End User, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032
Global demand for fleet management was valued at US$ 39.1 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48 Bn by 2022-end. From 2022 to 2032, the fleet management market is forecast to flourish at a 17.4% CAGR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, a valuation of US$ 239 Mn is anticipated for the market.
Click here to get a sample report (with full table of contents, tables and figures):-
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7202
Prominent Key players of the Fleet Management market survey report:
• TomTom N.V.
• Zebra Technologies Corp.
• Trimble Inc.
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• GoFleet Corporation
• Geotab Inc.
• Digital Matter
• GPS Trackit
• Fleetmatics Group PLC
• GoGPS
• Wireless Links
• Embitel
• Gurtam
• Teletrac Navman
• Linxio
• StreetFleet
• TigerFleet
• Ruptela
Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7202
Key Segments Covered in the Fleet Management Industry Report
• Fleet Management by Deployment :
o Cloud
o On-Premise
• Fleet Management by Type :
o Vehicle Management
o Driver Management
o Operations Management
• Fleet Management by End User :
o Transportation & Logistics
o Automotive
o Retail
o Government
o Shipping
• Fleet Management by Region :
o North America Fleet Management Market
o Latin America Fleet Management Market
o Europe Fleet Management Market
o Asia Pacific Fleet Management Market
o Middle East & Africa Fleet Management Market
The insights for each vendor consists of:
• Company profile
• SWOT analysis
• Main market information
• Market share
• Revenue, pricing and gross margin
What insights does the Fleet Management Market report provide to the readers?
• Fleet Management fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
• Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
• Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Fleet Management player.
• Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Fleet Management in detail.
• Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Fleet Management.
Full Access of this Report Is Available at
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7202
The report covers following Fleet Management Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Fleet Management market:
• Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Fleet Management
• Latest industry Analysis on Fleet Management Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
• Key trends Analysis of Fleet Management Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
• Changing Fleet Management demand and consumption of diverse products
• Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
• New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
• Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Fleet Management major players
• Fleet Management Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
• Fleet Management demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
For More Trending reports of Fact.MR
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/content-delivery-network-market ) -The global content delivery network (CDN) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% to reach US$ 61.2 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 18.8 Billion in 2022.
Translation Services Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/translation-services-market )- The market for translation services is valued at US$ 40.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to rise to US$ 41 Billion by 2022-end, at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2%. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to flourish at a 2.7% value CAGR, closing at a value of US$ 53.5 Billion.
Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/non-fungible-token-nft-market )- The global non-fungible token (NFT) market witnessed soaring growth in 2021 with worldwide revenue up 27,759% year-over-year. Worldwide revenue from non-fungible tokens is predicted to grow nearly 12X by 2032, reaching a market valuation of US$ 316.7 billion.
Software Defined Perimeter Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/software-defined-perimeter-market ) - The global software defined perimeter market is expected to strengthen its hold on the global market at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2032.
Predictive Maintenance Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/predictive-maintenance-market ) - Growing expenditure on marketing and advertising is expected to boost the market revenue from US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022 to US$ 45.5 Billion in 2032.
Cross Border E-Commerce Software Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/cross-border-e-commerce-software-market ) - Cross border e-commerce software demand was valued at US$ 2.4 Billion in FY 2021, and is slated to register a Y-o-Y incline of nearly 17% in 2022, reaching US$ 2.8 Billion. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is poised to incline at a staggering 15.2% value CAGR, concluding at a valuation of US$ 11.6 Billion.
e-Learning Apps Market ( https://www.factmr.com/report/e-learning-apps-market ) - Global revenue from e-Learning apps will nearly double from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 476.5 billion at the end of 2032 at a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.
Anup Kumar
Fact.MR
+1 6282511583
email us here