Rutland Barracks // Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003727

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2022 at approximately 0237

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, East Wallingford VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Dean Hugerth

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 0237 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to an alarm for a burglary at the Jiffy Mart in East Wallingford Vermont. Investigation revealed that Dean Hugerth (51) of Rutland City, made forced entry into the building before leaving the store with thousands of dollars in merchandise. Hugerth was also found to be violating court-issued conditions of release of a curfew at his residence. Hugerth was located on 7/13 and was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $3,000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/14/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.