Rutland Barracks // Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003727
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/11/2022 at approximately 0237
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, East Wallingford VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Dean Hugerth
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 11, 2022, at approximately 0237 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to an alarm for a burglary at the Jiffy Mart in East Wallingford Vermont. Investigation revealed that Dean Hugerth (51) of Rutland City, made forced entry into the building before leaving the store with thousands of dollars in merchandise. Hugerth was also found to be violating court-issued conditions of release of a curfew at his residence. Hugerth was located on 7/13 and was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $3,000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/14/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N
