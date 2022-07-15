Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022, in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:30 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took money then fled the scene.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, 25 year-old Orlin Barahona, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.