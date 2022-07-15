Suspect Sought in Unarmed Bank Robbery Offense: 1600 Block of 17th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, July 11, 2022, in the 1600 block of 17th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:38 am, the suspect entered a bank located at the listed location. The suspect approached the tellers and demanded US currency. The tellers complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/tT5bkVgZnks

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding these cases should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.