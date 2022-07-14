Việt Nam considers strengthening ties with Laos top priority: NA Chairman

VIETNAM, July 14 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the National Assembly (NA) always consider strengthening and developing the special solidarity with Laos as a top priority, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said while hosting visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese parliament is willing to exchange all-level delegations with its Lao counterpart, he noted.

The top legislator also expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao Party and State, and with support from the Lao people and international friends, Laos will overcome its current difficulties and grow stronger.

Chairman Huệ informed his guest that Việt Nam is preparing for a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. The Lao Party and State leaders will be invited to the event, he said.

The Lao official expressed his feelings about the results of the joint conference between the two NAs chaired by their chairmen, especially Chairman Huệ’s sharing experience on legal solutions to manage exchange rates, fiscal, and currency issues.

At the recent third session of the Lao NA, legislators also suggested studying Việt Nam’s measures to tackle economic difficulties for application in Laos, he said.

Thanking Huệ for his sharing solutions to stabilise the macro-economy, control inflation, and solve economic difficulties, Sommad Pholsena said he would report the experience to the Lao Party and State leaders for study and application in his home country.

The Vietnamese NA leader took the occasion to invite Lao NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane and his spouse to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time in the future.

Construction collaboration

The Vietnamese Ministry of Construction and the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on construction in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The document is expected to create a framework for specific, substantive and effective cooperation activities between the two ministries, with a focus on urban planning, smart urban development, infrastructure and housing.

Construction Minister Nguyễn Thanh Nghị said that visits by senior leaders of the two States, and the two ministries, in particular, have contributed to improving the Vietnam-Laos cooperation, especially in the construction field.

He said that both sides pay attention to exchanging and sharing experience in policy making related to the management of construction projects, contracts, costs and work quality.

The minister expressed his hope that the Lao ministry will continue helping Vietnamese construction businesses in the country.

Lao Minister Viengsavath Siphandone said he hopes the Vietnamese ministry will share experience in urban planning and smart urban development with the Lao side and help it develop high-quality human resources.

He proposed the two sides jointly survey and research the development of residential areas along the Trường Sơn mountain range - the natural borderline between the two countries - to attract investment, develop tourism, and improve the quality of life of local residents. — VNS