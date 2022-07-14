Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,844 in the last 365 days.

Commentary: California Next in Line to Significantly Alter Discovery and Settlement in Civil Actions Concerning Public Health or Safety

California is considering Senate Bill 1149 or the Public Right to Know Act of 2022. If enacted, this law would dramatically increase the cost of litigation in defective product and environmental hazard actions by fundamentally changing consequences of discovery, slowing down the judicial process, and encouraging frivolous litigation.

You just read:

Commentary: California Next in Line to Significantly Alter Discovery and Settlement in Civil Actions Concerning Public Health or Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.