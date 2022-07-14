State Drought Task Force Convenes For 2022 Season

MAINE, July 14 - Back to current news.

July 14, 2022

Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Given the substantial increase in drought conditions over the past two months, the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has activated the State's Drought Task Force to discuss current conditions and forecast potential issues. As of July 7, 2022, the U.S. Drought Monitor reports that 8 of Maine's 16 counties are abnormally dry (38.68% of the state) while 14 of Maine's 16 counties are in moderate drought (35.69%). An estimated 75.9% of Maine's population resides in abnormally dry or drought-stricken regions. Groundwater levels in western Maine are still impacted by persistent drought conditions from 2021.

"Since June 2020, Maine has been experiencing drought conditions in various regions," said Nick Stasulis, Maine Field Office Chief of the U.S. Geological Survey and Co-chair of the Drought Task Force. "These prolonged dry conditions, and the current dry conditions we're experiencing have combined to result in regional groundwater levels that are below normal for the past year and dropping streamflow levels this summer." Stasulis went on to add, that, "while impacts related to these depleted groundwater and streamflow conditions aren't apparent, it's important the Maine Drought Task Force convene to compile potential impacts and share resources with the public."

Maine has seen 5 privately owned wells reportedly run dry this year; 3 of these wells are in Cumberland County and the other 2 are in Kennebec County. Maine homeowners with dry wells are encouraged to report this information to the Dry Well Survey.

For low-income homeowners requiring assistance with dry private wells (including drilling a well deeper, drilling a new well, laying pipes to the home, associated labor costs, etc.) please refer to the USDA Single Family Housing Repair Program or the Maine State Housing Authority Home Repair Program.

MEMA and the U S Geological Survey (USGS) will host a virtual Task Force meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 1 - 2:30 PM to discuss current conditions and forecast trends. The Drought Task Force is made up of state, federal and private scientific, agricultural, regulatory, water use and natural resources organizations and assists in monitoring, coordinating, and managing responses to droughts and recommends actions to minimize impacts to public health, safety, the environment and agriculture. The Task Force is convened when necessary based on drought threat, and members remain in close communication until the dry conditions subside.

