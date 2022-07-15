On the Go With Frank Carrozzo
From Record Producer to Label Boss, Frank Carrozzo shares his thoughts on a "New Era" for the Music Business.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The record company is taking off in the South East Asian market right now and I am going to plan a tour there". Frank Carrozzo tells me while frantically moving in excitement in his chair, in his office located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.
“I have moved to this place since day one of my life in LA. Clearly, this is the spot where it all started”. The office, decorated with memorabilia, Egyptian walls and stacks of papers on the floor, still has harmony, narrated by a very detailed minimalist nature. This location is what he expresses building as an essential and needed one for his mind to keep building and build.
Some notes on Frank's desk prove his strategic planning moves to break new songs and acts, entire ideas and To Do Lists: crossing them with a line after the goal is reached.
"People in LA Call It: Manifesting" he tells me while his eyebrows are raised up as to show sarcasm.
Goathead Records boss gets on a phone call with Indonesian model and actress Sarah Azhari, discussing the plan for the next song. He recently signed the Indonesian superstar, who recently made a came back in music and entertainment, "Dance To Survive" and "Near Or Far", two songs that became hits in Indonesia and that gained millions of listeners.
"I told her years ago, when I was only managing her...You've got to sing again, this is the time! And your fans love and miss you. She heard my advice and came back to singing. Fans were incredibly happy about her return. Dance To Survive was a huge success!".
On my question: Why do artists still need a record company? Frank responded with a "They don't, but they need advice and support that they won''t be able to find elsewhere or do by themselves." "Look..." he said while folding his legs. You can be an artist and upload it on a distribution app and get your record on every possible streaming service in the world ever, so other millions of people can, which is inspiring and troubling, but do you know if the song is good enough? Do you have enough people that will help you strategically think of a release plan to reach bigger audiences, test your songs and give you important advices on your artistry".
In a streaming-driven music business, where even major labels are acting as management companies for their own artists, Frank's words of truth resonate in his room as powerfully and deep as his voice gets talking about concerns and future thoughts of the music business.
"The plan is the same: sell good records and launch great acts...whatever the meaning of selling records these days is" Frank exclaimed.
Mark T.
Music Business Facts
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other