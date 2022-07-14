Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 800 Block of H Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, July 11, 2022, in the 800 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:27 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property and fled the scene. Responding officers apprehended one of the suspects.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

