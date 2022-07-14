Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, announces his Complimentary Social Security Report analyzing how to maximize benefits.

Experience Matters. 40 Years of Experience

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Social Security Specialist, introduces his Complimentary Report for analyzing various Social Security Claiming Strategies. www.ssa.gov Understand and Maximize Social Security Benefits with Fraser Allport, FiduciaryDaytona Beach Shores, Florida, United States.Starting Social Security benefits is one of the most significant financial decisions of one's entire Life because Social Security comprises such a large part of a person’s Retirement, and the check is for the rest of one's Life.But many Americans short-change themselves on the amount of their Social Security check because they do not fully understand their options for different Claiming Strategies. This is especially true for Married Couples, Divorcees, and the Widowed regarding complicated Spousal Claiming Strategies.The problem is that once a person has begun Social Security benefits … that Claiming Strategy is irrevocable after collecting 12 months of checks. So if a person chooses the wrong Social Security Claiming Strategy … The Claimant will be stuck for Life with a check that is lower than they were legally entitled to.Thus it is critical that a person understands all of the different Claiming Strategies, especially for Married Couples, Divorced, Survivors, Disabled, and Minor Children of Deceased Parents.Don’t file for Social Security without reading Fraser Allport’s Complimentary Social Security Claiming Analysis. Get the highest check that a Claimant is legally entitled to.Schedule a Complimentary Social Security Consultation with Fraser Allport at :Fraser Allport will generate a customized “ Social Security Claiming Analysis ” and explain it with a Complimentary Consultation.There is no obligation or fee for this custom report.This Report will show when to Claim, and the best strategy for maximizing Social Security benefits.Fraser Allport specializes in Retirement and Estate Planning, Social Security, Medicare, and Income Taxes . Mr. Allport emphasizes holistic planning, integrating all aspects of a person’s finances into his “ Total Money Planning ” system. Fraser Allport’s entire Suite of Services is at www.fraserallport.com Easily schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation with Fraser Allport using his online calendar at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor To help Clients Get Smart with their Money, Fraser Allport offers an extensive Library of Educational Videos on his You Tube Channel. Please see Fraser's YouTube Channel here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXXmSdGVrCc Fraser Allport also specializes in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan. For those who participate in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan and Deferred Compensation Plans ... watch Fraser’s Educational Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/ Preparing for Health Insurance and Out of Pocket Medical Expenses in Retirement is an important part of Retirement Planning , which is why Fraser Allport is licensed in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplements. Watch Fraser’s Medicare Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/ Social Security is also an integral part of Retirement Planning. Fraser Allport offers a no obligation Complimentary Consultation to help people analyze optimum Social Security claiming strategies at https://www.fraserallport.com/social-security/ The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning. Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan. Upon death … Leave A Legacy, not A Mess. Learn about Fraser’s 5 Step “ Total Money Planning System ” at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/ Subscribe to Fraser’s weekly Educational email at www.fraserallport.com Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at a School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center, Club, etc.Schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation or Onsite Workshop with Fraser Allport at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor Get Smart with Money … and have more of it !Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States.Fraser has been in Business for 40 Years. Experience Matters.“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ” - Albert EinsteinThe Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Health Insurance, Tax and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461 and L 09 47 754. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss.

