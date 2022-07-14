Submit Release
July 14, 2022 – TWC Invites Applications for Critical Skills Registered Apprenticeships

Media Contact: Angela Woellner
Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN – Applications from Texas employers are now being accepted for statewide apprenticeship projects under the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) Critical Skills Initiative. Apprenticeships provide both classroom instruction and on-the-job paid work experience. Funding will support apprenticeships in specific high-demand, high-wage middle skills careers, defined as occupations that require some education beyond high school but less than a four-year degree. Those occupations include automotive service technicians and mechanics; production machinists, assemblers, and fabricators; and logistics management and supply chain analysts.

TWC will award funds to help Texas-based employers secure Department of Labor registration and defray costs related to curricula development, related instruction or training for apprentices, training supplies for apprentices, and instructor costs or mentor activities.

TWC dedicated $4 million to this initiative and the maximum grant amount is $500,000 per employer. Approved employers will need to create one apprentice position for each $4,000. Therefore, an employer requesting $500,000 would need to create 125 apprenticeship positions. Funds may be used by selected employers for up to 18 months from the start date. While employers with multiple locations in Texas are the focus of this program, employers with single locations are also eligible to apply.

For more information or to apply for the grant, visit www.ApprenticeshipTexas.com. Applicants can also email TWC’s Office of Apprenticeship at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov for the application package.

Employers can also register now for TWC’s Apprenticeship Texas Conference on September 22-23, 2022.

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services. 

