Karapancev Law opens offices in Toronto and Mississauga

Karapancev Law Professional Corporation is a boutique Toronto criminal law firm founded by Alexander Karapancev.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karapancev Law announces the opening of its Toronto and Mississauga offices. The firm’s Toronto office is located at 130 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2929. 130 Adelaide Street West, also known as the Oxford Tower, is an office tower that is part of the Richmond-Adelaide Centre. The office is easily accessible through the underground PATH, public transit, and also features onsite parking. Being located in the epicentre of Toronto’s legal and financial districts allows the firm to be proximate to all of the major courthouses in the downtown core.

Furthermore, it is expected that the New Toronto Courthouse will open soon and it will be a short walking distance away from the firm’s office. Currently, there are a number of criminal courthouses throughout Toronto. It is expected that this new courthouse will amalgamate them into one. Once completed, it will be the largest court in Ontario.

The firm’s second office is conveniently located in Mississauga and serves its clients with matters in Peel Region. Located at 90 Matheson Boulevard West, Suite 101, the office is easily accessible and features onsite parking. For clients seeking a Mississauga, Brampton or Toronto criminal lawyer, the firm is able to provide a convenient office location.

When clients are dealing with complex legal issues, Karapancev Law works hard to provide them with unmatched legal representation. Clients frequently contact the firm when they are being investigated or are in critical situations with impending litigation. Mr. Karapancev and his team strive to provide clients with prompt advice and powerful representation, discretely resolving cases and averting the possibility of otherwise unsettling legal exposure.

Although Karapancev Law is based in Toronto, it provides legal services to clients all throughout the GTA. The firm regularly represents clients in Newmarket, Brampton, Oshawa, and Hamilton. Having two offices in the GTA allows the firm to better serve its diverse client base, and be accessible to those seeking its legal representation. Being a technologically progressive firm, Karapancev Law also offers virtual meetings to prospective and current clients.



About Karapancev Law

Karapancev Law provides legal representation to individuals and corporations in the areas of criminal law, regulatory law, and professional discipline proceedings. Mr. Karapancev regularly represents clients at trials, motions, bail hearings, and preliminary hearings throughout the Province of Ontario. He frequently defends clients facing serious charges of fraud, drug trafficking, drunk driving, and sexual assault. Prior to founding his law firm, Mr. Karapancev practiced law at a boutique criminal law firm in Toronto and also served as a per diem Crown prosecutor. Please visit www.karapancevlaw.ca to learn more about the firm.