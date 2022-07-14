DEM Identifies Victim in July 13 Kayaking Incident in Newport

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is identifying Rui Resendes, 56, of East Providence as the decedent in an incident that took place in Newport on July 13. The Newport Fire Department recovered a man's body and an overturned kayak in the waters off Price Neck at around 9 AM yesterday. The cause of death is not known at this time and will be determined by the Medical Examiners' Office. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time. Mr. Resendes was an avid recreational fisherman who frequently kayaked in this area. DEM appreciates the partnership of the Newport Fire Department and Police Department and the United States Coast Guard all of whom assisted in the investigation. DEM extends sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Resendes.