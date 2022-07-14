Public Works Board awards $1.8 million broadband construction loan to Jefferson County PUD

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Public Works Board announced over $1.8 million in loan funding to the Jefferson County Public Utility District at its July meeting.

Funds will be used to complete the Port Townsend Business Fiber Project, which is expected to connect up to 225 local businesses. Access to the high-speed internet service is critical to the success of businesses in the modern economy.

“The Washington State Public Works Board is excited to announce the award of a low interest loan to Jefferson County PUD for the installation of high-speed internet,” said Public Works Board Chair Kathryn Gardow. “The Public Works Board is gratified and proud to continue to be a leader in providing this vital infrastructure financing as we close the digital divide across the state. Our Washington families, businesses and communities all benefit from these strategic investments.”

The funding, which was announced today, is part of the Washington State Legislature’s commitment to connect communities to affordable broadband service.

The Public Works Board broadband construction program supports unserved and underserved communities across Washington. The board funds construction projects aimed at meeting the state’s broadband speed goals for all homes, businesses and anchor institutions.

The board is currently participating in rulemaking associated with statutory changes to its broadband program. Once that process is complete, the board plans to open another broadband construction loan funding cycle.

