Homicide: 2000 Block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast.

At approximately 7:42 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 1900 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The detective’s investigation determined that the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 22 year-old Kevin Gill, of Greenbelt, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.