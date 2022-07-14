Submit Release
26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces Court Closures Due to the Presence of Gas Odor Permeating the Courthouse

Due to the presence of a gas odor permeating the Mecklenburg County Courthouse building, all sessions of district and superior court in the 26th Judicial District are cancelled for the afternoon session on Thursday, July 14, 2022, and will be rescheduled. Please see the attached Administrative Order 22 R 117 for more information.

The Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments only available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 until 5:00 PM.

You can check our website at www.NCcourts.gov for updates or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.

