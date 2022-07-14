Submit Release
Boscola Secures $500,000 State Grant for Pen Argyl’s Weona Park Project

Bethlehem, July 14, 2022 – – State Senator Lisa Boscola today announced today that she has secured $500,000 for the Borough of Pen Argyl for its Weona Park expansion and renovations project that will transform Weona Park into a regional water amenity to serve Slate Belt communities.           

“Pen Argyl’s plan to transform Weona Park into a regional water park will have tremendous benefits for Slate Belt residents,” Boscola stated.  “State funding to aid in this transformation will play a pivotal role in moving this critical community development project forward.”

The Slate Belt has long been underfunded for important community development projects that will improve the quality of life,” Boscola stated.  “I am pleased to have secured a half a million dollars for Weona Park.  Providing needed capital to improve parks and public pools has been important to me because they give families low cost activities to enjoy close to home,” Boscola continued.

“Weona Park is the social hub of the Borough and an integral tourism attraction in the Lehigh Valley, Slate Belt Region” said Joseph LeDonne, President of Pen Argyl Borough Council.  “After completing its Weona Park Master Site Plan in 2019, Pen Argyl Borough has been moving forward with the plan’s recommendations and priorities.  This funding will help us build upon our efforts to offer a new water amenity at the Park.  Pen Argyl would like to thank Senator Boscola for providing this grant opportunity.”

Funding will be used toward the Weona Park Master Site Plan’s pool and spray park option that included a new leisure pool, new batthouse with a filter room and concessions and a new parking lot at Weona Park.

