Hundreds attend Community Baby Shower for Families & Expecting Parents  

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2022 – On Saturday, July 9th Senator Street hosted a community baby shower for families and expecting parents.

“It is critical we support families in real and measurable ways,” said Senator Street “Following a surge of newborns during the pandemic, my wife, April, brainstormed ways in which we could support new and expecting parents. We decided that a Community Baby Shower would be impactful, uplifting and positive for many families struggling. I’m proud to join our sponsors in convening an event with over 40 vendors providing all the essentials for newborns and new parents including critical resources for pre-natal care.”

Senator Street was joined by Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and Philadelphia Councilmembers Helen Gym, Cindy Bass, Isaiah Thomas and Maria Quinones-Sanchez. Key sponsors for this event included Temple University Health, Temple Hospital, Women Infants & Children (WIC), United Healthcare and City of Dreams Coalition. The event was hosted by Temple’s Office of Community Affairs and Engagement, whose Executive Director, Andrea Swan, said “was pleased” that Temple University was chosen as the venue. “We were able to connect guests to our enrichment programming for children, teens and adults. I hope that more of our families in North Philadelphia will want to connect with Temple for Trainings, education, and employment opportunities.”

The City of Dreams Coalition provided hundreds of bassinets for new and expecting parents. President Taleah Taylor shared that they were “honored to be a part of the 1st Annual Community Baby Shower,” and that “the mission to support young mothers and family caregivers was a complete success as they were given access to hundreds of community resources, as well as, the necessities to care for the babies from the start. The 1st Annual Baby Shower had a deep impact on the community as a variety of resources such as, mental health, domestic violence awareness, access to medical care and so much more were provided.”

Providers and participants included: