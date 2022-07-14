Alaqua Animal Refuge Announces New Episodes for “Laurie Hood’s Difference Makers” Podcast Series
It has been an absolute honor to be able to talk with these true difference making guests and be able to share their incredible stories.”FREEPORT, FLORIDA, 32439, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaqua Animal Refuge, the Southeast's premier refuge and sanctuary, announced it is releasing six new episodes as part of its podcast series “Laurie Hood’s Difference Makers,” now in season two. Hosted by Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood, the podcast series celebrates the work of advocates from around the world—the “difference makers” who have dedicated their lives to animal protection and safety while going to extraordinary measures to help all types of animals.
This season’s new episodes include two of the world’s most compelling animal advocates, Temple Grandin and Peter Knights—both of whom sit down personally with Hood and share tales of triumphs and setbacks, discuss how they got started advocating for animals, and inspire viewers to join their movement. By interviewing these amazing individuals, and sharing their stories and videos of their work, Hood hopes to rally all animal lovers to create much needed and lasting change in our society.
“I’m so excited about these new episodes, and I am happy that new viewers can also watch our season one episodes if they haven’t seen them yet,” said Hood. “It has been an absolute honor to be able to talk with these true difference making guests and be able to share their incredible stories.”
Hood sat down with Temple Grandin, world famous author and speaker on both autism and animal behavior, for an incredible conversation about Dr. Grandin's amazing life story and accomplishments. The Colorado State University professor of animal sciences and renowned animal behaviorist and autism activist still writes, teaches, speaks, and consults on a regular basis. A true American icon having been included in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world, Temple Grandin continues to be a "difference maker."
Grandin, in her four-part interview with Hood, shares insights into her life including being an unlikely hero to America's cattle industry; the beauty of visual thinking; breaking barriers beyond autism; and the HBO five-time Emmy award winning film about her that was portrayed by Claire Danes.
Peter Knights is one of the biggest names in wildlife conservation and advocacy. As founder and president of WildAid, he may be the most influential "difference maker" of our time. In Hood’s two-part interview, Knights describes how he began his life's work as a wildlife trafficking investigator and ultimately founded WildAid, the global leader in the concept of demand reduction—which vigorously combats the illegal wildlife trade, a multi-billion dollar global industry largely driven by consumer demand.
Knights has attracted A-list ambassadors to join him and help spread WildAid’s message throughout the world. Celebrities include Danai Gurira, Yao Ming, High Royal Highness Prince William, Lupita Nyong'o, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jackie Chan, Sir Richard Branson, and Maggie Q. Working with these ambassadors, Knights has raised millions of dollars of free advertising to lower the demand for animal products by asking worldwide audiences to embrace the message: “When the buying stops, the killing can too.”
Guests interviewed by Laurie Hood in Season One of the series include Monty Roberts, American Horse Trainer and Author of 'The Man Who Listens to Horses'; Marty Irby, Animal Wellness Action Executive Director & Lobbyist; Mustang Meg, Mustang Wild Founder, Photographer & Advocate; Odessa Gunn, Animal Rights Activist & Former World Cup Road Cyclist; Buck Wilde, Wildlife Expert, Filmmaker & Photographer (The Bear Whisperer); Esther Gossweiler, Wildlife Photographer & Filmmaker; Ellie Phipps Price, American Wild Horse Campaign President; and Emma Clifford, Animal Balance Founder & Director. The podcast series was produced by HITFIRE Media.
Through education and awareness, the goal of the podcast series is to dramatically reduce the need for rescue and refuge, as well as be an avenue to entertain, inform, inspire, and encourage support for this important work of making the world a better place for all animals—in our own communities and across the globe.
The video podcast series is available on the “Laurie Hood’s Difference Makers’ YouTube channel—where viewers are encouraged to subscribe to get notifications of new content and episodes. It is also available on all major podcast sites, including Apple, Spotify, and Google. New episodes start airing on July 14, 2022. More information can be found at www.Alaqua.org/podcast.
