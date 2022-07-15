Beacon Slated to Sponsor and Exhibit at 2022 NIGP Forum
Our support of, and investment in, the NIGP Forum helps to demonstrate our commitment to continue directly engaging with public procurement professionals.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based Beacon announced finalization of plans for their extensive involvement in the upcoming 2022 NIGP Annual Forum and Products Exhibition, being hosted at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, August 20th - 24th. The highly reputable NIGP Forum, attended by 1,000s across public procurement and a wide variety of businesses and vendors, brings these groups together to network, learn from and support one another, and to share ideas and services.
— Mary Stein, Director of Agency Support Services
During the NIGP Forum, Beacon is sponsoring the opening night Awards Dinner/Celebration, along with a Social Networking event later on the schedule of events. Additionally, Beacon will be hosting a booth, during the Exhibit Hall portion of the Forum. Beacon invites and appreciates attendees visiting their booth, 1231, to learn more about Beacon’s services and solutions and to visit one-to-one with company leadership and representatives.
Mary Stein, Director of Agency Support Services, deems the NIGP Forum a tremendous opportunity, “Everyone understands the important, pivotal role NIGP plays in our industry. Our support of, and investment in, the NIGP Forum helps to demonstrate our commitment to continue directly engaging with public procurement professionals. Afterall, Beacon is a direct result of their significant input and feedback.”
During the NIGP Forum, along with their sponsorships and exhibit booth, Beacon will be presenting exciting updates to the RFP Archive and other aspects of the technology. The company will also reveal its new E-Bid module, an add-on for agencies to receive electronic responses to RFPs published through the Beacon Solicitation Broadcaster.
“Since we introduced Beacon back in March, there has been an overwhelming response from procurement officials looking to simplify processes and expand their potential pool of vendors.” Beacon’s UX Architect Lead, Tim Johnson, continued, “Along with including enhancements we’ve made to the already popular RFP Archive, a vast, searchable database that reduces the research and time spent writing specifications, we look forward to showcasing a number of other recent, exciting enhancements.”
Beacon is a FREE solution and service that enables agencies to more easily create, post, distribute, and share solicitations with a large potential vendor market. Beacon has already proven to be a valuable asset to agencies looking for more exposure to vendors and increased response rates on solicitations. For vendors, free access to Beacon’s platform has become very popular by allowing them to avoid daunting registration processes and additional fees and costs, along with saving time through Beacon’s streamlined processes.
ABOUT BEACON
Beacon is an Austin-based technology company that helps municipalities overcome obstacles and challenges in the procurement process. Agencies can take advantage of Broadcaster to publish and distribute solicitations, Tracker to communicate with plan holders and RFP Archive for access to the largest searchable database of RFP specifications which makes writing RFP requirements easier and more accurate. Beacon is designed to increase plan holder participation by solving the most common frustrations among companies seeking public work.
