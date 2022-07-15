New Yorkers will now recycle millions of pounds of leftover paint
Program helps improve air and water qualitySYRACUSE, NY, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Recycled Paint Inc.
1810 Lemoyne Ave.,
Syracuse, NY 13208
info@empirerecycledpaint.com
315-362-1600
Thanks to the contributions of many stakeholders, including Assemblyman Al Stirpe, the New York State Paint Stewardship Law took effect May 1st 2022. Under this law, PaintCare, a non-profit organization created by the paint industry to manage postconsumer architectural coatings, began operating a statewide network of drop-off sites where households and businesses can take leftover paint. As part of this statewide program, Empire Recycled Paint Inc. in Syracuse collects, transports, and recycles paint collected at drop-off sites across the state, reducing waste while creating high-quality products and local Greentech jobs. Empire recycles both water- and solvent-based coatings and is proud to be a Zero Landfill facility.
Approximately 10% of all paint purchased remains unused, translating to about a pound of waste paint per person per year. Until now, most unused paint was dried out or mixed with kitty litter and then sent to landfill, where the chemicals can leach into the ground and water. For the first time, the New York State Paint Stewardship Program gives New York residents the opportunity to safely divert their unused paint to be recycled into good quality, low-cost coatings that offer excellent value for consumers while reducing environmental impacts.
Residents can drop off unused paint at Empire’s Syracuse facility, located at 1810 Lemoyne Ave., from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm every weekday. On August 27, 2002, from 8:30 to 12:00, Empire will be collecting paint at the Sunnking Electronics Recycling Event at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School in East Syracuse. The event is free, but residents must register in order drop-off paint and/or electronics for recycling https://www.sunnking.com/events/east-syracuse-08-27-22.
Unused paint can also be taken to participating retailers and local municipal waste collection events across the state through the statewide PaintCare program, where Empire trucks will collect it. A list of local collection sites and events can be found at https://www.paintcare.org/states/new-york/. We thank the hard-working paint industry representatives at these sites for helping to change the way New York treats waste paint.
Together we can make the shift from paint disposal to recycling, and transform an environmental and economic cost into great products that reuse raw materials while generating jobs for New Yorkers.
Josh Wiwcharyk
Empire Recycled Paint Inc.
+ +1 4168765196
email us here