Maternity Bra Market 2022-2030: Increasing Celebrity Commendations Coupled With Technological Innovations

The Global Maternity Bra Market size was USD 7.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Maternity Bra Market size was USD 7.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven owing to technological innovation in the manufacture of bras, rising consciousness about breast health and management, and significant consciousness among women to prevent breast sagging or breast ptosis.

Another important factor driving the bra market revenue growth is the availability of maternity bras in a variety of sizes, styles, patterns, materials, and colors to allow women to select the one that best suits their preferences. As breasts must be properly supported for the milk glands to function normally during this period, maternity bras provide the most support possible during pregnancy. This bra's materials are stretchable, so they may be adjusted to fit changing breast sizes both during and after breastfeeding. Thus, the soft lining of nursing soothes breast tissues. Numerous rows of hooks at the back of this bra also make it easily adjustable. Another important factor driving the market expansion for maternity bras is innovation and technology in maternity bra manufacturing.

Top 10 Profiled in the Global Maternity Bra Market Report:

• Jockey,

• Thirdlove,

• Seraphine,

• H&M Group,

• Clovia,

• Mamacouture

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

• Pregnant Women

• Lactating Women

By Product Type

• Cotton

• Rayon

• Spandex

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

