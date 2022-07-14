Crop Report for the Period of July 5 to July 11, 2022

CANADA, July 14 - Released on July 14, 2022

Crops are continuing to progress throughout the province thanks to warm temperatures and rainfall in many areas. Areas that continue to receive excess rain are hoping for warm, dry conditions to help crops develop. Parts of the southwest and west central regions received rain this week, but much more is required to support crop and hay growth.

Provincially, 64 per cent of the fall cereals, 58 per cent of the spring cereals, 51 per cent of the oilseed crops and 72 per cent of the pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year. Many crops are currently behind their normal stage of development due to excess moisture. The majority of crops this week are in fair to good condition. Producers noted that some crops won't recover due to dry conditions in some areas and being drowned out in others. Those in areas that received adequate rainfall and temperatures throughout the season say their crops are in excellent condition.

Topsoil moisture has remained relatively stable compared to last week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 69 per cent adequate, 23 per cent short and four per cent very poor. Hay and pasture land is rated as five per cent surplus, 68 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and five per cent very short.

There was scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout much of the province this week, with multiple areas receiving hail. Rainfall this past week ranged from nil to 89 mm in the Bienfait area.

Rain and humid conditions in some areas have slowed haying operations, but haying has started or will start soon throughout the province. Livestock producers now have 16 per cent of the hay crop cut while eight per cent has been baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated as 19 per cent excellent, 62 per cent good, 17 per cent fair and two per cent poor.

Crop damage this past week was due to extremely dry conditions, grasshoppers, gophers, flooding, strong winds, hail and lodging. Many producers are applying fungicides and are haying as conditions allow.

