Michelle Oyola McGovern Releases Plan to Solve Palm Beach County’s Housing Crisis
My plan to solve the housing crisis will provide more housing options for residents while still maintaining the unique character of our community. It focuses on housing for those who need it.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Oyola McGovern, candidate for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6, launches a plan to address the housing crisis in Palm Beach County. Michelle’s campaign has taken her across District 6, listening to local leaders and talking with residents about the issues impacting them. That is why over 50 local leaders and organizations have endorsed Michelle because she understands what it takes to keep our neighborhoods safe, protect access to abortion, prioritize gun safety, manage growth, and make housing more affordable.
— Michelle Oyola McGovern
The cost of housing in Palm Beach County continues to increase. As a result, it is becoming harder for residents to live where they work. Families need immediate support and action that puts them first, not special interests. Michelle Oyola McGovern, candidate for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6 has released a plan that addresses the lack of housing options in our community.
"My plan to solve the housing crisis will provide more housing options for residents while still maintaining the unique character of our community. It focuses on housing for those who need it – from new CEOs moving here, to teachers and first responders, to those working service-focused jobs. We need housing for everyone, and it starts with a plan," said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
Here is Michelle's plan to solve our housing crisis:
• Encourage additional workforce housing options
• Ensure renters are protected with notice requirements
• Go after bad landlords to keep families in safe homes
• Fully fund stop-gap measures to keep residents from becoming homeless
• Work with state and federal leaders on reducing the cost of homeowners insurance
Michelle also knows, if approved by voters, the county's housing bond needs to be implemented with a detailed plan and sufficient oversight. She also wants to prioritize the hiring of necessary planning department staff to help expedite housing projects - this department generates revenue and will also add more inventory to our housing stock.
Overall, Michelle’s plan will provide more housing options for residents while still maintaining the unique character of our community. It will ensure we are protecting residents from going homeless, and allow families the time to plan for their future and maintain a stable housing situation. Lastly, her plan brings additional housing to market helping to bring down the cost of new units and ensures everyone can afford to call Palm Beach County home.
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
