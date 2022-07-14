Senator Collett Announces $1.16 Million to Improve Traffic Safety in Montgomery County

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – July 14, 2022 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that $1,156,880 in grant funding has been awarded to improve traffic safety in her district through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) Green Light-Go program.

“These grants will go a long way to improving traffic safety and efficiency for both drivers and pedestrians as they travel through some of the busiest parts of our district,” said Senator Collett. “I was proud to work with our municipalities to help secure this funding and thank Governor Wolf and PennDOT for their attention to these important projects.”

Grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Hatfield Township – $354,240 for upgrades to the traffic signal at Route 309 and Unionville Pike

Lower Gwynedd Township – $159,440.80 to upgrade equipment at the traffic signal at Tennis Avenue and Norristown Road

Whitpain Township – $643,200 for upgrades at the Union Meeting Road/Jolly Road and Union Meeting Road/Township Line Road intersections.

Green Light-Go grants provide reimbursement funds for the operation and maintenance of traffic signals along critical state highways. The program facilitates the modernization of existing traffic signals, improving safety and mobility by reducing congestion and improving efficiency.

###