Ramp Closure from US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound on July 15th

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the ramp from US 250 North to I-70 Eastbound will be closed from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Friday, July 15. This closure will occur in

order to remove the scaffolding that was used to complete substructure painting. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns

and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the

project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

