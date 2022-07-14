UM and other GBA universities receive Guangdong Education Achievement Award for their MOOC-based collective development model

MACAU, July 14 - The University of Macau (UM) and other member universities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Universities Online Open Course Alliance recently received a first prize at the 2021 Guangdong Education Achievement Award for the implementation of a massive online open course (MOOC) based collective development model.

The main participating universities from the alliance include UM, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Sun Yat-Sen University, the South China University of Technology, South China Normal University, and Southern Medical University. The model aims to promote the recognition of credits for online open courses within and between universities, to facilitate the integration of online and offline teaching, and to enable the sharing of quality teaching resources. The project was submitted to the evaluation committee of the award under the title ‘An Exploration of MOOC-Based Collective Development Model for Higher-Educational Institutions and Practice in the Guangdong-Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’ and was awarded a first prize. Katrine Wong, director of UM’s Centre for Teaching and Learning Enhancement, received the prize on behalf of UM at the invitation of the alliance.

Organised and carried out by the Department of Education of Guangdong Province, the Guangdong Education Achievement Award aims to reward units and individuals who have attained significant results in teaching practices, reforms, and research, in order to promote and inspire quality development of education in Guangdong province and make new contributions to talent development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Established in 2018, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Universities Online Open Course Alliance focuses on creating quality online open courses, establishing an interconnected online open course platform, and providing free online open courses to enhance the public’s science and cultural literacy. Members of the alliance can enjoy free access to all online open courses and related resources on the alliance's platform, platform software support services, and dedicated university staff services. They can also participate in various teacher development and training activities, curriculum development salons, and competitions organised by the alliance.