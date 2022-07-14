Denver Realtor Dave Umphress Named Among Most Impactful in the Nation

Dave Umphress - 2022 Emerging Leader Flourish Real Estate Network - Colorado

The “Emerging Leader” award from RealTrends is given to real estate industry leaders making a huge impact in their communities and the industry as a whole.

I’ve always said that a business should be measured by the impact they’re making. Seeing awareness around real estate businesses efforting in that direction is awesome.” — Dave Umphress

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave Umphress, Founder of the Flourish Real Estate Network in Colorado, was named a 2022 Emerging Leader by RealTrends for his work promoting human flourishing both locally and internationally. The RealTrends Emerging Leaders award honors the most influential, upcoming leaders in real estate. These trailblazers are making their mark in the industry by building top-performing teams, achieving record sales volumes, and bringing innovative ideas to the competitive world of real estate.The Flourish Real Estate Network closed $109M of real estate sales volume in 2021, and consistently ranks among the top real estate teams in Colorado. The group uses proceeds from home sales to fund its 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Flourish Alliance , which helps communities meet basic human needs (clothing, food, water, shelter, education, safety) with a primary focus on shelter.“I’ve always said that a business should be measured by the impact they’re making,” Umphress says. “Seeing awareness around real estate businesses efforting in that direction is awesome.”Dave believes his company has a social responsibility to look for brokenness in their communities. Through his work with the Flourish Real Estate Network and Flourish Alliance, Dave is determined to provide support and coaching for those dreaming of achieving home ownership in order to build generational wealth through real estate.About The Flourish Real Estate NetworkThe Flourish Real Estate Network is made up of the top producing agents and teams in Colorado, covering the entire Front Range. Their agents specialize in specific areas, meaning no matter where your home is, they have an expert in that location who knows the market.

Our Flourishing Future