Number of AZ MVD Now accounts now exceeds 3 million

PHOENIX – More than 3 million Arizonans have discovered the safest, fastest and most convenient way to complete services with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

Since launching in April 2020, more than 3 million Arizonans have activated their free AZMVDNow.gov account, giving them access to the primary online portal for MVD customers. 

“Advances in technology continue to provide conveniences and AZMVDNow.gov does that and so much more.” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “With the AZ MVD Now portal, MVD offers more web-based services than ever before with more levels of security and that’s a big win for Arizonans.”

Here are some of the things you can do with your AZ MVD Now account:

  • View information related to your vehicle, including title status, registration status, and MVD service history.
  • Complete more than 30 services, like registration renewals, ordering a duplicate license, change of address, update insurance, title transfers, sold notices and more.
  • Schedule your own in-office Travel ID appointment, and beat the May 3, 2023 deadline. 

Every Arizonan with a credential – a driver license or identification card – or a vehicle registered in Arizona has an AZ MVD Now account. To activate the account, go to AZMVDNow.gov and follow the prompts. AZ MVD Now accounts are free and protected by several security protocols that are explained on the site and in an accompanying “how to” video.

