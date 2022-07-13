President of Turkmenistan arrives in Tashkent

UZBEKISTAN, July 13 - On July 14, at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov and Hokim of Tashkent city Jakhongir Artikhodjayev welcomed the distinguished guest at Tashkent International Airport.

After a warm welcome, the delegation of the fraternal country visited “Yangi O’zbekiston” (New Uzbekistan) Park, where the President of Turkmenistan laid flowers at the Independence Monument.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov got acquainted with the concept of architectural solutions and the features of the sculptural composition of the complex.

Visiting this majestic ensemble has become a traditional place to stay for distinguished guests of Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA