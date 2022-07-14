Attorney General Recognizes National Military Consumer Protection Month by Highlighting Resources for Service Members

July 14, 2022

TALLAHASSEE — To recognize Military Consumer Protection Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting the plethora of resources available for service members through the Florida Attorney General’s Office. More than 1.5 million veterans, 100,000 service members and their families call Florida home. Unfortunately, there are scammers who focus on members of this community. To assist Florida military members and veterans, Attorney General Moody’s office published the Military Consumer Protection Resource Guide, with information about common scams targeting military members, veterans and their families, and guidance on existing laws and agencies that provide protections for service members. Another resource provided by Attorney General Moody is Scams at a Glance: Protect our Patriots. This quick-reference tool provides tips for avoiding fraudulent schemes. Attorney General Moody also staffs a Military and Veterans Assistance Program within the Consumer Protection Division that aids service members dealing with fraud and related issues.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This Military Consumer Protection Month, we are highlighting some of our resources designed to help protect those brave Americans who sacrifice so much in service to our nation. Sadly, some scammers attempt to exploit the military through scams designed to prey on service members, veterans and their families. Anyone who encounters one of these scams should contact my office immediately.”

Attorney General Moody is encouraging all service members and veterans to consider the following tips to avoid falling victim to military-related scams:

Beware of scammers using misleading photos or language to imply association with a branch of the military;

Know that phishing schemes use manipulated messages that appear to be from a military branch or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in an effort to target service members, veterans or family members;

Research charities soliciting funds by checking the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance at Give.org, or Charity Navigator at CharityNavigator.org, to determine if the organization has complaints against it; and

Place an active-duty alert on credit reports at no cost. An active-duty alert requires businesses to take additional steps before granting credit in the name of active-duty personnel serving overseas.

For more tips and information on available state resources, access Attorney General Moody’s Military Consumer Protection Resource Guide by clicking here.

To access the guide in Spanish, click here.

Another resource available to help service members and their families is Scams at a Glance: Protect our Patriots. This easy-to-share tool provides additional information about common schemes targeting Florida’s military community.

To download Scams at a Glance: Protect our Patriots in English, click here.

To download Scams at a Glance: Protect our Patriots in Spanish, click here.

Attorney General Moody’s office aids Florida’s service members and veterans through the Military and Veterans Assistance Program. MVAP is designed to inform military members and veterans about the types of scams that affect their communities. Additionally, members of the MVAP team work directly with those who have been targeted to help resolve consumer protection related issues or find other outside assistance, if necessary.

To learn more about MVAP, click here.

Any consumer who believes they have been a victim of a scam, or other fraudulent activity, can file a complaint through the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.