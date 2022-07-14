VR training company Motive.io achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver-based VR training company, Motive.io , is now Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliant in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards. The SOC 2 audit provides a standardized, third-party assessment of an organization’s security controls including security, confidentiality, privacy, process integrity, and availability of customer data. Achieving compliance means Motive meets the highest industry standards for security control.

SOC 2 Type II compliance differs from Type I where internal control policies are monitored over a period of time. This ensures organizations not only understand, but continue to follow the security protocols over time.

“Motive places heavy emphasis on security and achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance alongside continuous work on our Motive Cloud reinstates our promise of securely handling data,” said CEO of Motive.io, Ryan Chapman. “After an 18 month process, completing the audit at this stage of the company’s growth molds the importance of secure practices into our DNA. Motive will continue to be trusted by the world’s largest companies.”

Motive handles customer data through the Motive Cloud . Three data hosting options are possible for customers: shared hosting through our secure AWS server, a private cloud through a customer’s own network set up, and on-premise hosting with a customer’s own team managing both the install and security. The ability to host on-premise sets Motive apart from competitors and ensure optimal levels of security. The Motive Cloud also supports single-sign-on (SSO), streamlining authentication and secure management of trainee data across all Motive training modules. Motive Cloud is trusted by Fortune 500 companies.

Receiving SOC 2 Type II compliance allows Motive to meet a greater number of security needs often required by organizations. After receiving a third-party audit of our security practices and procedures, customers can feel confident that their data is safely secured. The audit affirms Motive’s promise to current and future customers of data handling with the utmost care.

Motive’s SOC 2 Type II compliance was achieved with the help of leading security and compliance platform, Vanta , and Johanson Group LLP .

About Motive: Motive.io is an industry leader in providing immersive training solutions for enterprise. The platform enables training teams to take control over the creation, editing, and deployment of their own immersive 3D training scenarios. Motive.io offers the most comprehensive, easy-to-use and scalable VR training toolkit available on the market. Visit www.motive.io to learn more.

Contact: Eliza Vagner Junior Project Manager eliza@motive.io