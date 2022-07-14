Digital Therapeutics Market Is Expected to Boom At A CAGR of 20.6% | Allied Market Research

Digital Therapeutics Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Digital Therapeutics Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Digital Therapeutics market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are 2MORROW, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc., Kaia Health, Livongo Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Voluntis, Inc., Welldoc, Inc. Other players operating in the digital therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline, Mango Health Inc., Veeva Systems, Healthmine Inc., Blue Mesa, Virta Health Corp, and Glooko Inc.

The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $3,537.29 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,569.38 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Digital therapeutics deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by high quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or disease. Digital Therapeutics (DTx) are therapeutic interventions indicated for a specific disease and designed to modify the behavior of a patient in order to improve the outcomes of diseases. Digital therapeutics includes a wide range of product types such as mobile applications, wearable devices, and sensors.

The rise in utilization of smart phones and tablets, coupled with the increase in incidences of chronic diseases and significant benefits to the entire healthcare continuum boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding healthcare associated with smart phone applications and concerns regarding security or privacy of patient data restrict the market growth. On the contrary, emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the key market players. Furthermore, a strong product pipeline also serves as a factor that is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Digital Therapeutics market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Digital Therapeutics market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Digital Therapeutics market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Digital Therapeutics market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Digital Therapeutics Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Digital Therapeutics Market by Key Players: 2MORROW, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc., Kaia Health, Livongo Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Voluntis, Inc., Welldoc, Inc. Other players operating in the digital therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline, Mango Health Inc., Veeva Systems, Healthmine Inc., Blue Mesa, Virta Health Corp, and Glooko Inc.

Digital Therapeutics Market By Application: Diabetes, Obesity, Cardio Vascular Diseases (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others

Digital Therapeutics Market By Product Type: Software, and Devices

Digital Therapeutics Market By Sales Channel: Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the leading players involved in Digital Therapeutics Market?

Which are the major regions covered in Digital Therapeutics Market report?

Which is the leading revenue-generating region in Digital Therapeutics Market?

Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Digital Therapeutics market report?

What are the key trends in the Digital Therapeutics market report?

What is the total market value of Digital Therapeutics market report?

